comscore A Hui Hou, Nadine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Hungry for More?

A Hui Hou, Nadine

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Sept. 12, 2023
  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

Nadine Kam, who passed away Sept. 6 at the age of 63, has been a longtime restaurant critic, known for a career of covering the local restaurant industry, most recently in her Crave column “Nadine Eats Hawaii.” Read more

Previous Story
It's kickoff time
Next Story
It’s sushi time

Scroll Up