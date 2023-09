Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chef Hideo Ohmi recently launched Sushi Amaterasu at the six-seat pop-up sushi counter adjacent to Artizen by MW in Velocity Hawaii. The service features a $79 omakase and a la carte sushi. The counter is reserved for patrons ordering the lunch omakase, which includes an appetizer, 10 pieces of sushi — ranging from selections including hamachi, salmon and toro — a handroll, miso soup and hon maguro zuke tamago (rolled omelet).

The a la carte menu will be available throughout the day, with sushi starting from $5 per piece. Meanwhile, a dinner omakase will be offered this fall and will integrate elevated ingredients such as hon wasabi, kurumaebi and uni, with inventive infusions of noble ingredients as foie gras and caviar.

Sushi Amaterasu is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. For reservations and more info, call 808-570-4200.

‘Fall’ in love

Fall is right around the corner and Jamba Hawaii wants you to celebrate the season with its new festive treats. Not only has it brought back its pumpkin smash smoothie but it is also introducing its new pumpkin smash bowl. The latter comprises apple-strawberry juice, pumpkin spice and frozen yogurt and is topped with bananas, organic granola and dairy-free coconut whipped cream. Be sure to add on a honey drizzle for that extra sweetness.

Customers will also be pleased to find two new bowls joining Jamba’s menu. The peanut butter and banana waffle parfait bowl boasts Greek yogurt, banana slices, organic granola and diced toasted waffle bits and is drizzled with peanut butter. Meanwhile, the strawberry banana granola parfait bowl includes Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries, banana slices and organic granola.

Visit jambahawaii.com.

Chefs for hope

Chefs for Hope Kakoo Maui, organized by Chef Chai and Pacific Rim Concepts LLC, takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Neal S. Blaisdell Center. The event features more than 25 of Hawaii’s top chefs, beers and wines, and music by Hawaii’s best entertainers. The beneficiaries of the fundraiser are The Salvation Army and Hawaiian Way Fund (Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement).

Participating restaurants include Basalt, Da Bald Guy Food Truck, FEAST, Koko Head Café, La Vie Waikiki, Noi Thai Waikiki, Roy’s, Tiki’s Grill and Bar, and more. Beverages will be provided by Hawaiian Soda Co., Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and more. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment by Billy V, the Honolulu Jazz Quartet, Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero and Tavana.

VIP Table-Service Tables (10 guests) are $5,000 and can be reserved by calling Chef Chai at 808-585-0011; reserved, self-serve seats are $300 each or a table of 10 for $3,000; and grazing tickets are $200. Tickets are available at the Neal S. Blasidell Center box office, ticketmaster.com or through Chef Chai.

Get a ‘pizza’ this

Pieology Pizzeria, which has locations in Aina Haina, Kailua, Pearlridge Center, Hale Mahana and Windward Mall, welcomes corporate chef Vito Iacopelli to its ohana, along with a refreshed menu that features chef-inspired creations. Classic favorites will be joined by new signature pizzas, including the mushroom truffle pizza and the calabrese pizza made with Mike’s Hot Honey. The eatery has also added chicken wings, cookies and a variety of new cheese breads to its menu.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Pieology is hosting a series of public events with delicious promos at select locations. All locations will offer its cheese bread for just $4.99 (regular cost is $7.99) Sept. 14-17. On Sept. 16, Pieology Pearlridge will offer free cheese bread with any purchase; a free pizza for the first 25 guests; and an opportunity to meet chef Iacopelli from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Pieology Windward Mall will offer the same promos on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Visit pieology.com.