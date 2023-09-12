Some like it ‘hott’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Egg shrimp. Pork and cabbage. Curry chicken. These are just a few of the potsticker flavors you’ll find at recently opened Hott Potstickers. You can find the food truck at various farmers markets and events across Oahu, according to business owner Dong Mei Chen.

“We’re usually at Wai Kai on Thursdays, but for updates, follow our business on Instagram and Facebook,” she says.

Hott is an acronym for “harmony of taste and texture,” which was important to Chen in creating the potsticker flavors.

“We’re from China, and I think lots of people like Chinese food,” says Chen, who operates the food truck with her husband, Guian Yang. “I chose four different flavors — pork and cabbage, egg shrimp, curry chicken and a vegan option that’s made from black sesame flour and includes carrots and cabbage.

“Our potstickers (10 for $13) have no MSG and no artificial colors or flavors,” she adds. “They’re made from local ingredients. Most people like the curry chicken flavor.”

To see where the food truck will be next, follow @hottpotstickers on Instagram and Facebook.

“We try to serve the best food for everyone,” Chen says. “I want people to give us feedback; let us know how we can progress and improve.”

Hott Potstickers

Various locations

Instagram: @hottpotstickers

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted