Some like it ‘hott’

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Sept. 12, 2023

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Egg and shrimp and vegan potstickers ($13)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Raise your chopsticks Pork and cabbage and curry chicken potstickers ($13)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Business owners Dong Mei Chen and Guian Yang

Egg shrimp. Pork and cabbage. Curry chicken. These are just a few of the potsticker flavors you’ll find at recently opened Hott Pot-stickers. Read more

