Turmeric has a golden touch, bringing bold flavor and bright color to everything it comes in contact with. It’s like the King Midas of spices.

Apply some to virgin-white cauliflower and you’ll have a side dish designed to impress. A sprinkle of crisp roasted kale adds even more color and texture.

Just a word of advice about turmeric — it can cast a yellow tint on anything, from your fingers to your dishware to your counters. Just proceed with caution.

Roasted Cauliflower with Turmeric

Ingredients:

• 8 cups cauliflower florets

• 8 ounces kale, cut into strips, hard spine removed

• 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 2 teaspoons ground turmeric

• 1 teaspoon garlic salt

• 2 teaspoons lemon juice Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment or foil.

Spread cauliflower in one baking sheet; kale in the other (don’t crowd the pan or the kale won’t get crispy in the oven). Toss kale with 2 tablespoons of oil.

Whisk remaining oil with turmeric and garlic salt; drizzle mixture over cauliflower and toss to coat. Place both baking sheets in oven and roast 10 minutes, or until kale is crisp. Remove kale from oven. Stir cauliflower and let roast another 15 to 20 minutes, until tender and turning brown.

Drizzle lemon juice over cauliflower. Serve topped with crispy kale.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 170 calories, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.