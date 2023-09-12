comscore Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • Maui Prep student Kestrel Marshall serves salad to evacuees at the emergency shelter established at Maui Prep (PC: Ray Chin)

    Maui Prep student Kestrel Marshall serves salad to evacuees at the emergency shelter established at Maui Prep (PC: Ray Chin)

  • Maui Prep parent Gina Clements moves supplies for distribution at Maui Prep while school Facility and Security team member Ethan Frank looks on. (PC: Jeremy Miller)

    Maui Prep parent Gina Clements moves supplies for distribution at Maui Prep while school Facility and Security team member Ethan Frank looks on. (PC: Jeremy Miller)

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, students waited last week in front of the school.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, students waited last week in front of the school.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Maui Preparatory Academy Head of School Miguel Solis, left, and Principal Ryan Kirkham stand on campus.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, Maui Preparatory Academy Head of School Miguel Solis, left, and Principal Ryan Kirkham stand on campus.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, student Kestrel Marshall serves salad to evacuees at the emergency shelter established at Maui Prep.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, student Kestrel Marshall serves salad to evacuees at the emergency shelter established at Maui Prep.

The school’s extraordinary saga began with a police officer’s late-night knock on a door. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Mia Checkley

Scroll Up