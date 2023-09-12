Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
Maui Prep student Kestrel Marshall serves salad to evacuees at the emergency shelter established at Maui Prep (PC: Ray Chin)
Maui Prep parent Gina Clements moves supplies for distribution at Maui Prep while school Facility and Security team member Ethan Frank looks on.
(PC: Jeremy Miller)
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, students waited last week in front of the school.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Maui Preparatory Academy Head of School Miguel Solis, left, and Principal Ryan Kirkham stand on campus.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, student Kestrel Marshall serves salad to evacuees at the emergency shelter established at Maui Prep.
