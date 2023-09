Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kauai Chamber has appointed Mia Checkley, business associate at Layton Construction, to its board of directors. Checkley has 16 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in sales and marketing. She is on the board of the Hawaii chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction and chairs the Industry Liaison committee. She is also a member of HLTA Kauai and participated in the 2023 Charity Walk committee.

