Amemiya to lead Gov. Green’s sports task force

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keith Amemiya, former Honolulu mayoral candidate and prior head of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, has been appointed by Gov. Josh Green as chair of Green’s Sports Task Force. Read more

Keith Amemiya, former Honolulu mayoral candidate and prior head of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, has been appointed by Gov. Josh Green as chair of Green’s Sports Task Force.

The task force is part of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Amemiya currently serves as senior vice president of community relations at Central Pacific Bank and as president of the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawai‘i.

He previously has been a member of the Honolulu Police Commission, state Board of Education and Aloha Stadium Authority Board.

Green’s office said that Amemiya more recently has been leading a fundraising campaign to help Lahainaluna High School’s 450 athletes and 50 coaches displaced by the Lahaina fire, many of whom lost homes.

Funds will replace sports equipment and other supplies destroyed in homes and cover travel costs for Lahainaluna teams for tournaments this school year.

Lang earns another Big West award

For the third week in a row, Hawaii women’s volleyball player Kate Lang was named the Big West Setter of the Week. Lang has eight career conference weekly honors, including four consecutive Setter of the Week awards now dating back to last season.

In the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, Lang tallied 127 assists for an average of 10.58 assists per set across three matches. She picked up 28 digs and was in on five blocks with two double-doubles against Liberty and Pepperdine.

She finished with a season-high 50 assists with 12 digs, three blocks and two kills in a five-set loss to Liberty on Thursday. Lang followed that performance up with 37 assists and 10 digs in Friday’s sweep over Pepperdine. She averaged a season-high 12.33 assists per set against the Waves and helped the Rainbow Wahine to a season-best .324 hitting percentage.

Lang finished the tournament off with 40 assists in the finale against UCLA.

She is the current Big West leader in total assists (338) and assists per set (10.24). She ranks 11th among active Division I players with 10.31 career assists per set.

The Rainbow Wahine fell out of the AVCA Top 25 after going 1-2 in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge. The Wahine will look to bounce back as they head to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Fight in the Fort tournament this weekend.

Chaminade moves up in AVCA Poll

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was ranked a program-best N0. 14 in the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division II Coaches Poll released on Monday, surpassing its previous best ranking position of No. 18 in September, 2005

After moving into the poll at No. 20 last week, the Silverswords moved up six spots this week following a 3-0 weekend at the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover to stay unbeaten on the year. Their 11-0 start is the best in program history.

Chaminade survived a five-set thriller 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 15-25, 15-6 over San Francisco State on Friday, then followed that up with a convincing 25-13, 25-16, 27-25 sweep over Northwest Nazarene later that afternoon. The Silverswords finished up with a four-set 25-17 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 win over Cal State East Bay on Saturday morning.

The ‘Swords will begin Pacific West Conference play on Thursday when they head to Manoa Valley to take on in-city rival Hawaii Pacific at the Shark Tank at 7 p.m.