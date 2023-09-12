Football top 10: Kahuku No. 1 after losing to another No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The long and winding road brings Kahuku back home.

Kahuku took on the nation’s best over the weekend, falling to behemoth Mater Dei (Calif.) 55-8. With a roster that has been largely unchallenged over the past two-plus years, Kahuku is junior-heavy this fall.

The arrow remains up for Kahuku, which is 4-0 against Hawaii teams and collected nine of 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media this week. Punahou, which had a bye, garnered two first-place votes going into a showdown with Campbell.

Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis round out the first five. Mililani hosts Saint Louis in another intriguing matchup on Friday.

Kahuku, meanwhile, gets no time off before hosting another national juggernaut, St. John Bosco (Calif.), on Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (9) (4-1, 1-0 OIA) 108 1

> lost at Mater Dei (Calif.), 55-8

> next: vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Saturday

2. Punahou (2) (3-1, 0-0 ILH) 101 2

> bye

> next: at Campbell, Friday

3. Mililani (3-1, 0-0 OIA) 88 3

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday

4. Campbell (4-1, 0-0 OIA) 76 4

> def. Nanakuli, 42-0

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday

5. Saint Louis (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 63 5

> bye

> next: at Mililani, Friday

6. Kamehameha (3-0, 0-0 ILH) 57 6

> bye

> next: at Leilehua, Friday

7. Kapolei (4-1, 1-0 OIA) 42 7

> def. Castle, 54-3

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Friday

8. Konawaena (3-1, 2-0 BIIF) 27 8

> vs. Keaau, Friday

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Thursday

9. ‘Iolani (3-0, 2-0 ILH) 17 9

> def. Saint Louis I-AA, 40-28

> next: at Kapolei, Friday

10. Farrington (3-1, 2-1 OIA) 15 10

> def Moanalua, 37-27

> next: bye (vs. Campbell 9/22)