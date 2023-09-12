Hawaii Prep World | Sports Football top 10: Kahuku No. 1 after losing to another No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The long and winding road brings Kahuku back home. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The long and winding road brings Kahuku back home. Kahuku took on the nation’s best over the weekend, falling to behemoth Mater Dei (Calif.) 55-8. With a roster that has been largely unchallenged over the past two-plus years, Kahuku is junior-heavy this fall. The arrow remains up for Kahuku, which is 4-0 against Hawaii teams and collected nine of 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media this week. Punahou, which had a bye, garnered two first-place votes going into a showdown with Campbell. Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis round out the first five. Mililani hosts Saint Louis in another intriguing matchup on Friday. Kahuku, meanwhile, gets no time off before hosting another national juggernaut, St. John Bosco (Calif.), on Saturday. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (9) (4-1, 1-0 OIA) 108 1 > lost at Mater Dei (Calif.), 55-8 > next: vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Saturday 2. Punahou (2) (3-1, 0-0 ILH) 101 2 > bye > next: at Campbell, Friday 3. Mililani (3-1, 0-0 OIA) 88 3 > bye > next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday 4. Campbell (4-1, 0-0 OIA) 76 4 > def. Nanakuli, 42-0 > next: vs. Punahou, Friday 5. Saint Louis (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 63 5 > bye > next: at Mililani, Friday 6. Kamehameha (3-0, 0-0 ILH) 57 6 > bye > next: at Leilehua, Friday 7. Kapolei (4-1, 1-0 OIA) 42 7 > def. Castle, 54-3 > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Friday 8. Konawaena (3-1, 2-0 BIIF) 27 8 > vs. Keaau, Friday > next: vs. Kealakehe, Thursday 9. ‘Iolani (3-0, 2-0 ILH) 17 9 > def. Saint Louis I-AA, 40-28 > next: at Kapolei, Friday 10. Farrington (3-1, 2-1 OIA) 15 10 > def Moanalua, 37-27 > next: bye (vs. Campbell 9/22) Also receiving votes: Lahainaluna 5, Kapaa 3, King Kekaulike 2, KS-Maui 1. Previous Story UCLA beats UH to finish off perfect tourney Next Story Television and radio – September 12, 2023