Girls volleyball Top 10: Fast start keeps Punahou on top

Punahou got pushed and emerged with a 3-0 start to ILH play last week.

The Buffanblu outlasted Kamehameha in five sets in the clash of the state’s top two teams, and collected nine of 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 this week.

Kamehameha remained at No. 2, followed by defending state champion ‘Iolani. The Raiders received one first-place vote.

Kamehameha-Hawaii and Moanalua round out the first five. KS-Hawaii is already 4-0 in BIIF play, while Moanalua had a bye. Na Menehune do not start OIA regular-season play until next week.

The ILH’s busy schedule includes ‘Iolani’s epic matchups with Punahou and Kamehameha this week. Hawaii Baptist, which slipped a notch to No. 7 after being swept by Kamehameha, takes on Mid-Pacific and Punahou.

Mid-Pacific posted two wins in ILH Division II but dropped out of the Top 10. Damien replaced the Owls at No. 10, the first visit to the rankings for the Lady Monarchs this season. Damien defeated Maryknoll in four sets last week.

Match point: Star-Advertiser designer/writer/photographer Jerry Campany dug into this rabbit hole.

“The preseason No. 1 hasn’t won it all since Kamehameha stayed on top the entire 2014 season,” he emailed. “Punahou 2012 was the only other time.”

Punahou has been No. 1 in this season’s Top 10 since week one.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (9) (17-1, 3-0 ILH) 98 1

> def. No. 2 Kamehameha 16-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 5 pm

2. Kamehameha (10-2, 2-1 ILH) 86 2

> lost at No. 1 Punahou 16-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, 5 pm

3. ‘Iolani (1) 16-3, 1-0 ILH) 81 3

> won at Le Jardin 25-11, 25-19, 25-15

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

4. Kamehameha-Hawaii (13-1, 4-0 BIIF) 72 4

> def. Keaau 25-7, 25-11, 25-7

> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

5. Moanalua (16-7, 0-0 OIA) 60 5

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Roosevelt, Sept. 19)

6. Baldwin (6-6, 3-0 MIL) 40 7

> won at King Kekaulike 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Tuesday, 6:30 pm

7. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 1-1 ILH) 38 6

> def. Le Jardin 25-9, 26-24, 25-18

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6 pm

8. Kahuku (7-3, 0-0 OIA) 29 8

> bye

> vs. Kaimuki, Thursday, 6 pm

9. Mililani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 19 9

> bye

> next: vs. Waianae, Monday, 6 pm

> next: at Waialua, Wednesday, 6 pm

10. Damien (8-3, 1-0 ILH) 10 NR

> def. Maryknoll 25-17, 20-25, 27-25, 25-20

> next: at Sacred Hearts, Thursday, 6:30 pm

No longer in Top 10: Mid-Pacific (No. 10).