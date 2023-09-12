Scoreboard – September 12, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Kailua at Kaiser; Kalani at Roosevelt. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Waianae; Waipahu at Kapolei; Waialua at Nanakuli; Radford at Pearl City. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Kapolei; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Campbell at Radford. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Pearl City at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Mililani at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH

Boys Varsity 1

Mid-Pacific 10, ‘Iolani 6

Goal Scorers—IOL: Nigel Palalay 3, Jackson Iwata, Reef Hangai 2. MPI: Dylan Morris 2, Rylind Butler 2, Jordan Clifford 6

Boys Varsity 2

Punahou 14, Le Jardin 4

Goal Scorers—PUN: Jeffrey Ferrer 4, Tyler Lau 2, Lochlain Keenan 2, Jake Davidson 2, Preston Comerford, Raihau Sunaoka, Maximillian Regala, William Ancheta. LJA: Anthony Klutz 2, Jackson Shuck 2

Mid-Pacific 8, ‘Iolani 7

Goal Scorers—IOL: Kaiden Lee, Noa Yamashiroya 3, Kai Drewes 3. MPI: Caleb Shum, Milo Kiyabu, Adrian Monda 3, Jaxon Butler 2, Hunter Tomlinson

Boys Intermediate

Punahou (G) 12, Le Jardin 2

Bowling

ILH

Girls Varsity

Hanalani 3, Island Pacific 0

Punahou 3, Damien 0

‘Iolani 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Kamehameha 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Hawaii Baptist 2, Pacific Buddhist 1

High Game/Series

Hanalani: Taelor Maganis/Kiyomi Tsue

Island Pacific: Zavry Nelson 132/327

Punahou: Dasha Nguyen 168/472

Damien: Macy Ramos 121/352; Savannah Stephen 352

Sacred Hearts: Peyton Manning 1898/483

‘Iolani: Mia Patton 167/474

Mid-Pacific: Caitlyn Chang 178/457

Kamehameha: Haydyn Ideue 201/572

Hawaii Baptist: Oriana Kaaloa 139/359

Pacific Buddhist: Brieana Naki 121/319

Girls Junior Varsity

Punahou (B) 3, Damien 0

Iolani Black 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Kamehameha 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Football

UH schedule

(Record 1-2)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game

basketball

UH WBB 2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 1 vs. UH Hilo (Exhibition) 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Stanford TBA

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara TBA

Bank of Hawaii Classic

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco TBA

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho 5 p.m.

Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Washington 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 at UCLA 11 a.m.

Big West Conference

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton TBA

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 vs. CSUN 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine 4 p.m.

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside TBA

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara TBA

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly TBA

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State 11 a.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 at CSUN 4 p.m.

All home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center