Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 12, 2023

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL
ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Punahou at 'Iolani, 5 p.m.
ILH, Varsity III girls: Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY
OIA East: Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Kailua at Kaiser; Kalani at Roosevelt. Matches start at 3 p.m.
OIA West: Campbell at Waianae; Waipahu at Kapolei; Waialua at Nanakuli; Radford at Pearl City. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING
ILH: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Kapolei; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Campbell at Radford. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m.
Also: Pearl City at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Mililani at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at 'Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at 'Iolani, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH

Boys Varsity 1
Mid-Pacific 10, 'Iolani 6
Goal Scorers—IOL: Nigel Palalay 3, Jackson Iwata, Reef Hangai 2. MPI: Dylan Morris 2, Rylind Butler 2, Jordan Clifford 6

Boys Varsity 2
Punahou 14, Le Jardin 4
Goal Scorers—PUN: Jeffrey Ferrer 4, Tyler Lau 2, Lochlain Keenan 2, Jake Davidson 2, Preston Comerford, Raihau Sunaoka, Maximillian Regala, William Ancheta. LJA: Anthony Klutz 2, Jackson Shuck 2

Mid-Pacific 8, 'Iolani 7
Goal Scorers—IOL: Kaiden Lee, Noa Yamashiroya 3, Kai Drewes 3. MPI: Caleb Shum, Milo Kiyabu, Adrian Monda 3, Jaxon Butler 2, Hunter Tomlinson

Boys Intermediate
Punahou (G) 12, Le Jardin 2

Bowling

ILH

Girls Varsity
Hanalani 3, Island Pacific 0
Punahou 3, Damien 0
'Iolani 3, Sacred Hearts 0
Kamehameha 3, Mid-Pacific 0
Hawaii Baptist 2, Pacific Buddhist 1

High Game/Series
Hanalani: Taelor Maganis/Kiyomi Tsue
Island Pacific: Zavry Nelson 132/327
Punahou: Dasha Nguyen 168/472
Damien: Macy Ramos 121/352; Savannah Stephen 352
Sacred Hearts: Peyton Manning 1898/483
'Iolani: Mia Patton 167/474
Mid-Pacific: Caitlyn Chang 178/457
Kamehameha: Haydyn Ideue 201/572
Hawaii Baptist: Oriana Kaaloa 139/359
Pacific Buddhist: Brieana Naki 121/319

Girls Junior Varsity
Punahou (B) 3, Damien 0
Iolani Black 3, Sacred Hearts 0
Kamehameha 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Football

UH schedule (Record 1-2)
Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35
Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37
Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20
Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.
Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon
Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.
All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
!—Mountain West game

basketball

UH WBB 2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 1 vs. UH Hilo (Exhibition) 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Stanford TBA
Nov. 11 at Santa Clara TBA

Bank of Hawaii Classic
Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco TBA
Nov. 19 vs. Idaho 5 p.m.

Rainbow Wahine Showdown
Nov. 24 vs. Air Force 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 vs. Washington 5 p.m.
Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State 2 p.m.
Dec. 21 at UCLA 11 a.m.

Big West Conference
Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton TBA
Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield 6 p.m.
Jan. 6 vs. CSUN 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 at UC Irvine 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 at UC Riverside TBA
Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.
Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.
Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara TBA
Jan. 27 at Cal Poly TBA
Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 at UC San Diego 5 p.m.
Feb. 10 at UC Davis noon
Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m.
Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 at Long Beach State 11 a.m.
Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis 7 p.m.
Mar. 2 vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m.
Mar. 7 at CSUN 4 p.m.
All home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center