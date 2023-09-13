Letter: Help Native Hawaiians keep land after fires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Native Hawaiians need to make sure they keep their land. I am really worried that as we recover from the Maui wildfires, the government won’t provide Native Hawaiians with enough resources to continue living their daily lives without having to sell their land. Read more

The government needs to make sure it is able to support Native Hawaiians in the Maui community, so that they aren’t forced to sell their land. Throughout history, we Native Hawaiians have had many issues with keeping our land secure: the unlawful U.S. takeover, building on top of bones (iwi), and our land being used as resorts for others rather than a home for us.

I am a Native Hawaiian resident of Oahu, with grandparents on Maui. I strongly feel we should ensure that Native Hawaiians can keep their land safe, protected and out of reach of foreigners.

Maraea Lawrence Gallagher

Manoa

