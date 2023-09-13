comscore Letter: It was Trump that sowed doubt about elections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: It was Trump that sowed doubt about elections

It’s ironic that Robert Hatakeyama hopes the 2024 presidential election will be conflict-free, considering it was Donald Trump and his followers who instigated all the conflict related to the 2020 election by claiming election fraud (“Can Americans trust our voting systems?,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 9). Read more

