Letter: It was Trump that sowed doubt about elections

It’s ironic that Robert Hatakeyama hopes the 2024 presidential election will be conflict-free, considering it was Donald Trump and his followers who instigated all the conflict related to the 2020 election by claiming election fraud (“Can Americans trust our voting systems?,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 9).

Let’s remember Trump and his allies lost more than 60 cases that alleged election fraud. Of the 86 judges involved in these cases, 38 were Republican-appointed and eight were appointed by Trump. Not one of the judges he appointed supported him.

Even the U.S. Supreme Court, with its three Trump-appointed justices, dismissed his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Apparently, all these judges and Supreme Court justices believed our voting system was trustworthy.

What we really need to worry about is Republican-leaning states attempting to suppress Americans’ sacred right to vote. Oh, and by the way, while millions of people are Trump supporters, he did lose to Joe Biden by 7 million votes in the 2020 election.

Ginny Ching Edmunds

Niu Valley

