Letter: Military doesn’t need to provide abortions

Regarding the Mike Luckovich cartoon (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9): How does U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s request that high-level military promotions be done on individual bases, with discussion and debate, rather than voice vote without debate, impede military readiness?

He’s under attack from members of the “Republicrat Uniparty” for objecting to taxpayer-funded abortion perks for military families.

The military is already top-heavy and the bone thrown to the unappreciated “grunts” is abortion perks instead of better pay.

Claude Kutaka

Kaneohe

