comscore Letter: Military doesn’t need to provide abortions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Military doesn’t need to provide abortions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding the Mike Luckovich cartoon (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9): How does U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s request that high-level military promotions be done on individual bases, with discussion and debate, rather than voice vote without debate, impede military readiness? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Help keiki understand advice they’re receiving

Scroll Up