Letter: Why did AMR lose ambulance contract?

What’s going on at the state Department of Health (DOH)? It accepts a bid from an outside ambulance company, Falck Northwest Corp., which has a history of poor service and no experience in Hawaii (“Contracts for new ambulance firm raise questions,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 6). Read more

