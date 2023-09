Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s always exciting when Madame Pele decides to put on a show, and the current eruption at Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater doesn’t disappoint. Though lava-spewing heights have dropped to 50 feet since the eruption began Sunday, the active fountains stretched for nearly a mile along the crater floor. With the fiery show, though, come sulfur dioxide, air-quality fluctuations and voggy conditions. Those with breathing ailments should stay indoors and have medications at hand.