Recovery in Maui’s Upcountry slow as fires still burn
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, a home on Kulalani Drive was destroyed by the Kula wildfire.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kula resident Kelly Faoro filled up containers with potable water from an aid station above the Kula Lodge on Saturday.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A utility truck sprayed water into a grove of burned trees Saturday in upper Makawao. Water trucks are spraying dry vegetation to prevent flare-ups and new fires.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree