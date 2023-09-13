comscore Recovery in Maui’s Upcountry slow as fires still burn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Recovery in Maui’s Upcountry slow as fires still burn

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  At top, a home on Kulalani Drive was destroyed by the Kula wildfire.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, a home on Kulalani Drive was destroyed by the Kula wildfire.

  Kula resident Kelly Faoro filled up containers with potable water from an aid station above the Kula Lodge on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kula resident Kelly Faoro filled up containers with potable water from an aid station above the Kula Lodge on Saturday.

  A utility truck sprayed water into a grove of burned trees Saturday in upper Makawao. Water trucks are spraying dry vegetation to prevent flare-ups and new fires.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A utility truck sprayed water into a grove of burned trees Saturday in upper Makawao. Water trucks are spraying dry vegetation to prevent flare-ups and new fires.

More than a month after a series of destructive wildfires that decimated much of the historic town of Lahaina and a number of homes in the Upcountry community of Kula, many residents are still being advised not to drink or bathe with water from systems that officials say were damaged and contaminated during the fires. Read more

