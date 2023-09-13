Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade’s Malual is repeat winner of PacWest honor By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:15 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade’s Ajack Malual on Tuesday repeated as Pacific West Volleyball Player of the Week, while the Silverswords were again voted Team of the Week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade’s Ajack Malual on Tuesday repeated as Pacific West Volleyball Player of the Week, while the Silverswords were again voted Team of the Week. Malual, a sophomore right-side hitter from Rome, finished with 53 kills and seven aces, and hit .349 to help Chaminade sweep San Francisco State, Northwest Nazarene and Cal State East Bay in the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover tournament this weekend. Malual ranks second in the PacWest in hitting percentage (.362), third in kills per set (3.78) and fourth in aces per set (0.48). The Silverswords (11-0) are ranked No. 14 in the AVCA/Taraflex Division II poll. Hilo goalkeeper Souza named top defender Hawaii Hilo goalkeeper Christian Souza was named PacWest Defender of the Week after posting a clean sheet Sunday against San Francisco State. Souza, a senior and Kapolei graduate, made four saves in the Vulcans’ 1-0 victory at Vulcan Soccer Field. It was the first collegiate victory for Hawaii Hilo interim head coach Diego Marroquin. Previous Story Campbell’s Ari Smith realizes his love of distance running can take him places Next Story Scoreboard – September 13, 2023