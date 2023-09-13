Chaminade’s Malual is repeat winner of PacWest honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade’s Ajack Malual on Tuesday repeated as Pacific West Volleyball Player of the Week, while the Silverswords were again voted Team of the Week.

Malual, a sophomore right-side hitter from Rome, finished with 53 kills and seven aces, and hit .349 to help Chaminade sweep San Francisco State, Northwest Nazarene and Cal State East Bay in the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover tournament this weekend.

Malual ranks second in the PacWest in hitting percentage (.362), third in kills per set (3.78) and fourth in aces per set (0.48).

The Silverswords (11-0) are ranked No. 14 in the AVCA/Taraflex Division II poll.

Hilo goalkeeper Souza named top defender

Hawaii Hilo goalkeeper Christian Souza was named PacWest Defender of the Week after posting a clean sheet Sunday against San Francisco State.

Souza, a senior and Kapolei graduate, made four saves in the Vulcans’ 1-0 victory at Vulcan Soccer Field.

It was the first collegiate victory for Hawaii Hilo interim head coach Diego Marroquin.