Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 13, 2023 Today Updated 11:50 p.m. Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Rays at Twins 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Mariners 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Padres at Dodgers (in progress) 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Basketball: wnba Playoffs, First Round Game 1: Lynx at Connecticut 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Game 1: Sky at Aces 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 rugby: NRL women's premiership Wests Tigers vs. Newcastle Knights 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA SOCCER Canadian: Pacific FC at Atlético Ottawa 11:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* TENNIS WTA San Diego, Osaka; Davis Cup Finals 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA San Diego, Osaka; Davis Cup Finals 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA San Diego, Osaka; Davis Cup Finals 6 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* volleyball: college women Wisconsin at Marquette 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Kentucky at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Craftsman Trucks UNOH 200 qualifying 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 ARCA Menards Bristol noon FS1 NA/214 75 Craftsman Trucks UNOH 200 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rays at Orioles 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3 FOOTBALL: COLLEGE Navy at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Bethune-Cookman at Miami 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 GOLF DP World: BMW PGA Championship 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Fortinet Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER: COLLEGE WOMEN Cal State Northridge at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 TENNIS Davis Cup; WTA San Diego 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA San Diego, WTA Osaka 2:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Illinois vs. USC 11:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* UCF at Purdue 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Colorado State at Colorado 3 p.m. P12MT NA/238 258* VOLLEYBALL: ILH GIRLS 'Iolani at Kamehameha 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Guardians at Giants 9:15 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Yankees at Red Sox 12:25 p.m. (JIP) 92.7-FM/1420-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION Women's volleyball: Hawaii at TCU 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Vikings at Eagles 2:15 p.m. 1500-AM ILH girls volleyball: Hanalani at Maryknoll 6 p.m. 1500-AM OIA girls volleyball: Kaiser at McKinley 7 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM