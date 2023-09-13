Walthall’s play takes a leap with improved work ethic
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Albany Great Danes defensive back Aamir Hall (1) and defensive back Brad Igweike (3) tackled Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Jalen Walthall (4) during the first half of a game between the Albany Great Danes and the Hawaii Warriors played at T.C. Ching on Saturday, September 09, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii.