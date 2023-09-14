comscore Letter: Biden’s oil policies cut U.S. supplies of energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Biden’s oil policies cut U.S. supplies of energy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There is an old proverb, “Cut off the head of the snake and the body will die.” This is appropriate to apply to President Joe Biden’s policy of cutting the oil supply. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Help Native Hawaiians keep land after fires

Scroll Up