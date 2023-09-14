Letter: Biden’s oil policies cut U.S. supplies of energy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is an old proverb, “Cut off the head of the snake and the body will die.” This is appropriate to apply to President Joe Biden’s policy of cutting the oil supply.

When Biden became president in January 2021, the price of gasoline was $2.40 a gallon. As of August 2023, it is $3.87. This increases the cost of groceries, electricity, daily transportation and jet fuel.

In March 2022, Biden released 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, bringing it to its lowest level since 1984.

In September 2023, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland used “indigenous knowledge” as her reason for canceling seven oil drilling leases.

Biden has succeeded in cutting off the head of oil supply, so when will our energy die?

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

