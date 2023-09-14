Letter: Emptied trash cans left in middle of roadway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Once again, I was forced onto the roadway fronting my house to retrieve my trash can. Not because of a car or other obstruction in the way. It was simply because many of our refuse drivers are too lazy to take the extra step of using their extended hydraulic arms to put our trash bins back on the initial curb location where city ordinances say they belong.

Rushing by taking one less hydraulic arm motion saves the driver a few seconds at each stop, and when multiplied by 1,000 homes, equals big time savings. They can go home early, or go to second jobs. But rushing and taking shortcuts never leads to a job done right.

Leaving trash cans out on the roadway prevents drivers from parking their cars, emergency responders from parking quickly, and mail carriers from having access to mailboxes, especially in cul-de-sacs.

Our property taxes skyrocket while the quality of city services plummet. Now that our City Council members and administrators have received some super-sweet pay raises, how about improving city services to earn your pay? We taxpayers deserve better!

Not all refuse drivers are lazy, but the ones who are, have you no pride?

Brian Yamane

Moanalua

