Letter: New state office could coordinate siren use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Given the dangers posed by hurricanes to all of Hawaii during the active hurricane season from June 1 through Nov. 30, the governor’s office needs a special emergency office to coordinate decisions with local jurisdictions on all islands when it comes to enabling or turning on sirens during an emergency, like the most recent one in Maui. Read more

Given the dangers posed by hurricanes to all of Hawaii during the active hurricane season from June 1 through Nov. 30, the governor’s office needs a special emergency office to coordinate decisions with local jurisdictions on all islands when it comes to enabling or turning on sirens during an emergency, like the most recent one in Maui.

In addition, state officials in charge of emergency declarations need to curtail any meetings outside of Hawaii during the year’s hurricane season. Officials need to be around during the season as a precaution.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter