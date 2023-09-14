comscore Letter: New state office could coordinate siren use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: New state office could coordinate siren use

Given the dangers posed by hurricanes to all of Hawaii during the active hurricane season from June 1 through Nov. 30, the governor’s office needs a special emergency office to coordinate decisions with local jurisdictions on all islands when it comes to enabling or turning on sirens during an emergency, like the most recent one in Maui. Read more

