Letter: Put up more warnings about tainted water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eww! Why is the water so dirty? It is because there is bacteria in it (“High bacteria advisory issued for Haleiwa Alii Beach Park,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug 4). I was disturbed to hear how often the water gets contaminated.

I do not want to think about the water being contaminated; I just want to have a good time at the beach swimming freely. People get ill when they swim in contaminated water. They get bad symptoms, too.

The city should post more signs alerting people that the water is unsafe so they don’t swim in the water. Of course, the city also needs to work on what is causing this problem, by improving our sewage system and managing the runoff.

Let’s make sure people know to keep out of the water when it is contaminated by providing beach signs that say, “The water has bacteria and is unsafe to swim.”

Zoe Mutual

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter