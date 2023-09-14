comscore Letter: Shopping cart bill an attack on houseless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Shopping cart bill an attack on houseless

I have written to my City Council member to express my disgust at Bill 49, which would implement fines and jail times for “shopping carts in public places” (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more

