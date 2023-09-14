comscore City to install 4G-enabled parking meters by December | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City to install 4G-enabled parking meters by December

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services announced the installation of new 4G-enabled parking meters. One of the new meters was installed Wednesday along Punchbowl Street between Halekauwila and Pohukaina streets.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The new parking meters allow users to pay for parking with credit cards or through a mobile payment app, Park Smarter, the city's only parking payment app, which debuted in February, the city says.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The city is nearing its goal of installing about 4,200 4G-enabled parking meters across urban Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, by the end of this year. Read more

