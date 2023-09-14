City to install 4G-enabled parking meters by December
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:34 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services announced the installation of new 4G-enabled parking meters. One of the new meters was installed Wednesday along Punchbowl Street between Halekauwila and Pohukaina streets.
The new parking meters allow users to pay for parking with credit cards or through a mobile payment app, Park Smarter, the city’s only parking payment app, which debuted in February, the city says.