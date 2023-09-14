Deadlines for Maui wildfire assistance approaching

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Deadlines for victims of the Maui wildfires to register for assistance are coming up fast, starting with one Friday for those still needing emergency lodging. Read more

Deadlines for victims of the Maui wildfires to register for assistance are coming up fast, starting with one Friday for those still needing emergency lodging.

In addition, another deadline for those applying for the American Red Cross financial assistance program is Monday.

These are among the initial deadlines set for victims of last month’s wildfires that ravaged much of Lahaina and destroyed homes in Kula and Olinda.

Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for fire survivors to register for and be entered into the Safe Harbor Sheltering emergency lodging program run by the Red Cross and state of Hawaii and funded by FEMA.

Eligible households who have not yet contacted the Red Cross and still need a safe place to stay can call 1-800-RED-CROS (733-2767) before the deadline.

Temporary housing is available at 40 locations across Maui and, as of Wednesday, there were 7,323 people taking advantage of the program while more permanent housing plans develop, officials said.

Under the program, residents in hotels receive the same Red Cross services that were provided in shelters, including meals, mental health support, health services, reunification services, spiritual care, financial assistance and casework.

As part of the recovery process, Red Cross caseworkers help people create recovery plans, fill out paperwork and find assistance from other agencies. On Monday, 13,128 meals were served at various locations across Maui, officials said.

Residents who want to enter the temporary housing program will be asked to show proof of identity and prior residency within the fire-impacted areas. Those who are unable to provide proof of residency, including noncitizens and those who did not have stable housing prior to the disaster, should call 800-733-2767 for help.

Those in the Safe Harbor program can expect lodging support for the next six months to a year.

As for Red Cross financial assistance, the deadline is coming up Monday. Eligible households who have not received a call, text or email from the Red Cross and believe they have qualifying damage can visit redcross.org/hihelp for more information.

The financial assistance, the Red Cross said, aims to allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize their own family’s needs to start recovering. Funds can help to replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs, replace spiritual or religious items and support other immediate needs such as disaster-caused health and mental health needs.

To sign up, call 800-733-2767 to speak to a Red Cross representative.

Another deadline — Sept. 25 — is on the horizon for those who need disaster unemployment benefits from the state.

Workers, business owners and self-employed residents of Maui who became unemployed or had reduced work hours due to the wildfires may be eligible from Aug. 13 to Feb. 10, 2024, if unemployment continues to be directly tied to the disaster.

Keep in mind that regular unemployment insurance and disaster unemployment benefits cannot be paid at the same time. To apply, go to uiclaims.hawaii.gov. Those who are not able to file online can apply toll-free at 833-901-2272; 833-901-2275; 808-762-5751 or 808-762-5752.

Further ahead is an Oct. 10 deadline for FEMA disaster assistance, which marks 60 days since the presidential disaster declaration.

FEMA spokesperson Patrick Boland said Wednesday that the agency has so far signed up 16,470 people for assistance and continues to get 120 to 130 registrations each day.

“People have a year to complete their application but it’s important to register within that 60-day time period,” Boland said.

FEMA so far has approved nearly $23 million in individual assistance, including $11.6 million in housing assistance and $11.2 million in other forms of assistance, such as money for medications and transportation.

Meanwhile, the Small Business Administration has distributed $66,250,452 so far in disaster loans to Maui homeowners, renters and businesses, officials said.

Maui County Council member Yuki Lei Sugimora, who represents Upcountry, is encouraging her neighbors affected by the county’s unsafe water advisory for Upper Kula to apply for FEMA assistance.

More than a month after the Aug. 8 Kula fire, many residents in the area are still being advised not to drink or bathe with water from systems that officials say were contaminated during the fires.

Officials said anyone denied access to clean, safe water because of the Maui wildfires can apply for FEMA assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA is Oct. 10.

To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

The last day for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for an SBA economic injury loan is May 10, 2024.

You can speak to a FEMA specialist in person at one of three Disaster Recovery Centers on Maui. One is at the University of Hawaii Maui College in Kahului, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Center in Makawao and the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium. They are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.