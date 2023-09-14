comscore Liquor Commission chair to step down, city says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Liquor Commission chair to step down, city says

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

Seth Buckley, chairperson of the troubled Honolulu Liquor Commission, intends to step down from that board before year’s end, the city says. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Scroll Up