Scoreboard – September 14, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Stadium.

College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m. at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha; 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: St. Andrew’s vs.

Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission,

6:30 p.m.; Assets at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaiser at McKinley;

Roosevelt at Kalaheo; Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kalani. White at 5 p.m.; JV at

6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Moanalua (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kahuku (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, Non-League: Kamehameha at Leilehua, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

High school, OIA DI/Open: Waipahu at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Stanislaus State vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Punahou, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(Record 1-2)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Sept. 9 vs. Albany W, 31-20

Saturday at Oregon 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game

AP Top 25 Schedule

Today

No. 22 Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman,

1:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina, 9:30 a.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. Bowling Green,

1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Florida St. at Boston College, 6 a.m.

No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio St. vs. W. Kentucky, 10 a.m.

No. 7 Penn St. at Illinois, 6 a.m.

No. 8 Washington at Michigan St., 11 a.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Cent. Michigan,

8:30 a.m.

No. 10 Alabama at South Florida, 9:30 a.m.

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Utah vs. Weber St., 8 a.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m.

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi St., 6 a.m.

No. 15 Kansas St. at Missouri, 6 a.m.

No. 16 Oregon St. vs. San Diego St.,

9:30 a.m.

No. 17 Mississippi vs. Georgia Tech,

1:30 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. Colorado St., 4 p.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa, 9:30 a.m.

No. 20 North Carolina vs. Minnesota,

9:30 a.m.

No. 21 Duke vs. Northwestern, 9:30 a.m.

No. 23 Washington St. vs. N. Colorado,

11 a.m.

No. 24 UCLA vs. NC Central, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Iowa vs. W. Michigan, 9:30 a.m.

Canadian Football League

East Division

W L T Pts PF PA

Toronto 10 1 0 20 387 244

Montreal 6 5 0 12 276 299

Hamilton 5 7 0 10 255 326

Ottawa 3 9 0 6 275 310

West Division

W L T Pts PF PA

Winnipeg 10 3 0 20 425 263

BC 8 4 0 16 309 242

Saskatchewan 6 6 0 12 248 353

Calgary 4 9 0 8 306 350

Edmonton 3 10 0 6 244 338

Note: Two points for a win, one for a tie

Friday

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 10 a.m.

Ottawa at British Columbia, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

British Columbia at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Montreal at Calgary, 10 a.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Action 13, Ho‘o Ikaika 12

Na Kahuna 7, Bad Company 0

Aikane 18, P.H. Shipyard 0

Makules 15, Kupuna Kane 3

Hui Ohana 7, Golden Eagles 0

Hawaiians 17, Firehouse 16

Sons of Hawaii 19, Zen 9

Yankees 25, Lokahi 24

Fat Katz 16, Kool Katz 6

Sportsmen 29, Waipio 14

Na Pueo 18, Go Deep 15

WATER POLO

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 10, ‘Iolani 6. Goal scorers—Pun: Porter Blair 3, Skyler Tjapkes 3, Hayden Dikeman, Kala Clark, Kodai Eskin, Santino Garcia. Iol: Jackson Iwata 3, Reef Hangai 2, Isaiah Weeks.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 15, ‘Iolani 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Raihau Sunaoka 4, Preston Comerford 2,

Ty Martoia, Keenan Lochlain, Kala‘i Shipman, Aaron Ruhaak, Logan Bauer, Kainoa Bird, Owen Williams, Maximilian Regala, William Niethammer. Iol: Wan Hao Sun, Kaiden Lee.

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Sacred Hearts 3, Damien 0

‘Iolani 3, Island Pacific 0

Maryknoll 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Hanalani 3, Mid Pacific 0

High game/series—KS: Haydyn Ideue 179/Malu Asano 407. PBA: Brieanna Naki 166/Mari Miyasato 399. SHA: Peyton Manning 175/454. DMS: Savannah

Stephen 141/360. Iol: Analise Bishop 161/Caitlyn Murata 403. IPA: Krislyn

Elmore 120/Zavry Nelson 383. Mary:

Marley Spencer 165/431. HBA: Oriana Kaaloa 138/Tyler Yamanoha 319. Han:

Kiyomi Tse 204/506. MPI: Caitlyn Chank 170/492.

Girls JV

Sacred Hearts 3, Damien 0

‘Iolani Black 3, Punahou Gold 0

Maryknoll 2, ‘Iolani Red 1

VOLLEYBALL

UH WOMEN’S Schedule

(Record 5-3)

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* W, 3-2

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* W, 3-1

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* L, 0-3

Aug. 31 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 2 vs. USC W, 3-1

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# L, 2-3

Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# W, 3-0

Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# L, 1-3

Today at TCU% 1 p.m.

Friday vs. Western Carolina% 9 a.m.

Saturday vs. Florida State% 7 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

!—Big West match

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-20, 21-25, 25-17,

25-19

Girls JV

Punahou Gold def. ‘Iolani Red 25-20, 25-15

‘Iolani Black def Maryknoll 25-16, 25-19

Mid-Pacific def. Kamehameha White 25-19,

25-22

Kamehameha Blue def. Punahou Blue

25-19, 25-22

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-9, 33-31

Sacred Hearts def. University 25-18, 25-17

Tuesday

Girls Varsity III

Christian Academy def. La Pietra 25-16,

21-25, 25-22, 25-20

OIA West

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Kapolei def. Waipahu 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

Girls JV

Leilehua def. Nanakuli 21-11, 21-6

Kapolei def. Waipahu 21-9, 21-19

Girls White

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 21-10, 21-18

Kapolei def. Waipahu 21-13, 21-6

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 24-26, 25-17,

25-23, 25-13

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-16, 25-11

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-13,

25-18, 25-9

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-19,

25-22