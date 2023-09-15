Letter: A natural memorial for Maui fire victims

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was touched by the article, “Small town in Ireland mourns firefighters” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 11), that recounted the story of a nurse who immigrated from Ireland and was working in Manhattan on 9/11. Read more

Frustrated by efforts to try to save many, she was impacted by the deaths of the Irish firefighters. Returning to her homeland, she planted trees on her parcel, representing each of their deaths with name plaques. It has been visited by many since 9/11.

It made me think of Maui, and knowing that a memorial is being considered, I wondered if a park or green space with native trees and perhaps paths and benches would be welcomed as a place of peace and remembrance, instead of a concrete structure or some other monument.

Phyllis Britten

Tantalus

