comscore Letter: Simple conclusion for AG’s fire investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Simple conclusion for AG’s fire investigation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Concerning state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez’s update on the Maui fire investigation (“Probe of Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to take 12 months,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 1): The second phase of the investigation will take six months to analyze “how various fire protection systems functioned in this fire incident.” Read more

Previous Story
Column: Build Resilience Hubs to strengthen Hawaii’s communities

Scroll Up