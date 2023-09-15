Editorial | Letters Letter: Simple conclusion for AG’s fire investigation Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Concerning state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez’s update on the Maui fire investigation (“Probe of Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to take 12 months,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 1): The second phase of the investigation will take six months to analyze “how various fire protection systems functioned in this fire incident.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Concerning state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez’s update on the Maui fire investigation (“Probe of Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to take 12 months,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 1): The second phase of the investigation will take six months to analyze “how various fire protection systems functioned in this fire incident.” The answer is: They didn’t work. Richard S. Smith Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Build Resilience Hubs to strengthen Hawaii’s communities