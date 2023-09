Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finally, the U.S. Navy must admit that a parade of Pearl Harbor commanders has deceived Hawaii for decades about the necessity and integrity of the Red Hill fuel facility (“Defueling Red Hill won’t hurt military readiness, Pentagon says,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 13). Mandated by Congress, the Pentagon certified that Red Hill serves no vital national military purpose and should be defueled immediately.

As late as 2021, the Navy was insisting that Pacific military operations depended on Red Hill fuel capacity and that the tanks were safe to use until 2045, when it would make permanent repairs.

The sickening catastrophic leak of 2021 dispelled this myth and exposed the duplicity and dishonesty of those commanders who went on with their careers without accountability.

Only permanent closure of Red Hill for any purpose that threatens our water again can restore any semblance of trust in the Navy.

Vote for your community representatives to the Environmental Protection Agency this Saturday in person or via Zoom to keep the Navy honest.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

