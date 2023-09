Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a crucial deadline at 5 p.m. today for those displaced by the Maui wildfires — so if you know someone affected by those blazes who needs emergency housing but is not getting it, have them call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), pronto.

The Safe Harbor Sheltering emergency program run by the Red Cross and the state, funded by FEMA, offers lodging in hotels and other properties for the next six to 12 months. If eligible, these families and individuals also will be supported with meals, health services and other help toward recovery.