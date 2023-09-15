comscore ‘First day’ for Maui public school students displaced by wildfire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

‘First day’ for Maui public school students displaced by wildfire

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION At top, Kahu Greg Dela Cruz, left, from Living Way Church Maui, greets Lahainaluna High School Principal Richard Carosso.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    At top, Kahu Greg Dela Cruz, left, from Living Way Church Maui, greets Lahainaluna High School Principal Richard Carosso.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Lahainaluna High School students, faculty and staff are welcomed with a Hawaiian oli, or chant, by Dela Cruz.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    Lahainaluna High School students, faculty and staff are welcomed with a Hawaiian oli, or chant, by Dela Cruz.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian immersion program kindergarten teacher Liko Rogers at Thursday’s field trip at Fleming Beach, Maui.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaiian immersion program kindergarten teacher Liko Rogers at Thursday’s field trip at Fleming Beach, Maui.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Above, Lahainaluna High School students eat lunch in the Kulanihakoi High School cafeteria. They gathered there again at the end of the day to sing the Lahainaluna High alma mater.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    Above, Lahainaluna High School students eat lunch in the Kulanihakoi High School cafeteria. They gathered there again at the end of the day to sing the Lahainaluna High alma mater.

For nearly 600 Maui public school students displaced by the closure of their schools by the Lahaina wildfire, Thursday was a “first day of school” like none other. Read more

Previous Story
2 key Lahaina stores reopen while residents wait their turn

Scroll Up