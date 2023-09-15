Hawaiian History Month reconnects community to its past

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In honor of the Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition’s Hawaiian History Month, the organization has been hosting virtual and in-person events geared to help the community learn more about its Hawaiian roots.

Earlier this month, participants toured historic Iolani Palace and Washington Place, while multiple enlightening Zoom programs have also been taking place, said Malia Nobrega-Olivera, who helped organize this year’s events.

“Through all of our programming, we’re always just trying to plant a seed,” said Nobrega-Olivera, director of strategic partnerships and community engagement at the Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge. “To make you want to learn more about the true history of Hawaii, and then as a community, you decide what that seed will lead to. What kind of action will you then take?”

The Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition first began hosting celebrations for Hawaiian History Month almost four years ago, the year that the COVID-19 virus reached the islands. Prior to organizing Hawaiian History Month celebrations, the coalition would annually hold a large event in celebration of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s birthday on Sept 2.

In 2020 a resolution was introduced at the state Legislature to officially declare September Hawaiian History Month; however, due to the pandemic, the measure was not passed, Nobrega-Olivera said.

Regardless, it was decided that the Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition would begin holding events that recognized September as Hawaiian History Month, and it quickly began organizing virtual webinars, she said.

The month’s events kicked off Sept. 2 with a full day of downtown in-person activities, including free kamaaina tours of Iolani Palace; a memory walk from St. Andrew’s Cathedral to Iolani Palace; and singing at Kawaiaha‘o Church. Meanwhile, week two featured presentations on various educational opportunities in the Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition’s community partnerships.

This week’s events revolve around the topic of health and Native Hawaiians, and have included virtual presentations by cultural practitioner Iokepa DeSantos and a presentation today about Kalaupapa.

Weeks four and five will continue with several in- person showings of the production “Kaisara,” which reimagines scenes from William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” into the political landscape of Hawaii in the 1890s. There will also be panel discussions on “Kaisara’s” production process available to watch virtually or in person, as well as an in-person post-show Q&A after the Sept. 22 showing, according to the Hawai‘i Pono‘i website.

Since the start of this year’s Hawaiian History Month, Nobrega-Olivera said that many have expressed their gratitude for the opportunities to learn more about Hawaiian history. In light of the devastation affecting many in Lahaina, she emphasized the importance of turning to history to make informed decisions amidst an uncertain future.

Each of this month’s events are free to attend and are funded by Hawaiian History Month’s various sponsors. Those who are interested in attending the events may learn more at hawaiiponoi.info.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.