Hawaiian History Month reconnects community to its past | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian History Month reconnects community to its past

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY MALIA NOBREGA-OLIVERA The Hawaiian History Month memory walk earlier this month concluded with a hula that was performed at Iolani Palace, outside the room where Queen Lili‘uokalani was imprisoned.

In honor of the Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition’s Hawaiian History Month, the organization has been hosting virtual and in-person events geared to help the community learn more about its Hawaiian roots. Read more

