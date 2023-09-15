comscore Maui County Council considers formal investigation into wildfire response | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Maui County Council considers formal investigation into wildfire response

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

The County Council will consider the resolution calling for the investigation at 9 a.m today during its meeting at the Kalana o Maui Building in Wailuku. Read more

Previous Story
2 key Lahaina stores reopen while residents wait their turn

Scroll Up