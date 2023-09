Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii Professional Assembly has appointed Jamie Mow as an associate executive director. Before joining UHPA, she was an investigator and compliance officer since August 2020 with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Office of the Assistant Inspector General. Mow also served in HMSA’s legal affairs department from April 2011 to August 2020, starting as an associate counsel and rising to counsel and eventually counsel and manager of the department. She also was a law clerk to Chief Administrative Judge Bert Ayabe in the 1st Circuit Court of Hawaii.

