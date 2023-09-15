comscore UH knocks off Cal State Northridge in Big West opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH knocks off Cal State Northridge in Big West opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Izzy Ayala scored at 33:33 and Nohara Takayama found the back of the net at 38:50 as the Hawaii soccer team beat Cal State Northridge 2-1 on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium. Read more

