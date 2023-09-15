UH knocks off Cal State Northridge in Big West opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Izzy Ayala scored at 33:33 and Nohara Takayama found the back of the net at 38:50 as the Hawaii soccer team beat Cal State Northridge 2-1 on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium. Read more

Izzy Ayala scored at 33:33 and Nohara Takayama found the back of the net at 38:50 as the Hawaii soccer team beat Cal State Northridge 2-1 on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium.

Sophie Augustin had three saves for the Rainbow Wahine (2-2-2, 1-0, Big West).

Ashly Torres scored at 58:14 for the Matadors (0-8-1, 0-1).

Chaminade women topple HPU in soccer

Savannah Breeze Miranda scored at 42:27 and Alexys Taira netted a goal at 65:59 as the Chaminade women’s soccer team beat Hawaii Pacific 2-0 on Thursday at Saint Louis School field.

Naomi Takata made one save for the Silverswords (2-0-2).

Madi DePhillips finished with nine saves for the Sharks (0-3-1).

Silverswords sweep Sharks in volleyball

Ajack Malual finished with nine kills and Chaminade had 10 aces in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Leilani Ama had 16 assists for the No. 14 Silverswords (12-0, 1-0 PacWest).

Marley Sandoval had four kills for the Sharks (0-5, 0-1).