Column: Ho‘oili aku ‘o Mitt Romney i ke kuleana i nā ‘ōpio

Synopsis: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has declared publicly, via an article in the Deseret News, that he will not be seeking reelection when his current term comes to an end after next year. He is 76 years old and is inclined to have the next generations become more involved in government.

Aloha mai nö käkou e nä hoa puni æole i ke aupuni hoæopunipuni kaulana, æo æAmelika. I loko o këlä mau makahiki aku nei, he 21, ka wä o ka puka æana mai o kä käkou kolamu æölelo Hawaiæi, ua höæike ahuwale æia koæu manaæo küæëæë i ka noho mai o ua aupuni hoæopunipuni nei i luna no ko käkou aupuni maoli, no Hawaiæi. A i loko nö o koæu küæëæë æana, eia au ke noho paæa nei ma lalo o ua pilikua lä, ke mälama nei nö hoæi i käna mau känäwai, me ke kali æana naæe æo ke kü hou mai o ko käkou aupuni maoli i ka moku. A no laila, eia au ke paepae nei i nä pöhaku o këia wahi kükulu manaæo æana ma o ka höæike pololei aku i koæu külana politika, i mea no æoukou e æike ai, æo kaæu æölelo käkoæo iä Mitt Romney, æaæole ia he hana kipi iä Hawaiæi.

æAkahi hoæi ko ia ala hoæolaha æana i kona manaæo e hoæomaha loa. æO ia hoæi, æaæole æo ia e holo päloka hou ana no kona külana kenekoa, no ka mea, ua piha iä ia nä makahiki he 76, a ke paipai nei æo ia i nä æöpio e komo mai i loko o ia mähele hana, æo ka politika. Noæu iho, ua akamai kona manaæo, no ka mea, æo läkou ke æike ana i ka hopena o nä hana e lawelawe æia nei i këia manawa, nä hana hoæi e kuhikuhi æia nei e ka poæe pala lau hala. æEä, e ka makamaka, mai nö a kuhihewa he leo hoæohalahala këia. He wahi leo mahalo ia no nä æelemäkule, no ka mea, ua hele mua mäkou (æAe, æo wau pü kekahi e helu æia i loko o ia æauna.) i ke ala kïkeæekeæe o ka noho kanaka æana. Ua æikea nä uakeæe alanui, nä piæina a me nä ihona, a ua alahula maila hoæi ia mau mea. Eia naæe, i ka hala æana o ka manawa, he loli nä hiæohiæona o ke ola, a he hapa mai hoæi ka ikaika o ke kino a me ka noæonoæo. Eia aku nö a eia mai, he hühewa ke ala a he hehi hewa paha ka wäwae. æO ia ka mea e æike nei æo Mitt, i wä maikaæi këia e komo ai nä æöpio näna e mälama i ka pono o nä æöpio.

Ma käna leka e wehewehe ana i ke kumu o kona manaæo e hoæomaha loa, ua häpai æia kauwahi manaæo näna e hoæohaæahaæa æo Biden mä läua me Trump. æAæole æo ia i kuhikuhi i ko läua külana pala lauhala. Ua höæike mai naæe i ke æano o kä läua hana. Ke hoæohuoi nei naæe au, he æano hoæohalahala pü ia i ka nui o ko läua mau makahiki, æoiai ua puka mai ia manaæo ma hope o kona paipai æana i nä æöpio, nä mea hoæi e ola ai ko käkou mau iwi. æAæohe lua e loaæa ai ke külana akamai o käna æölelo. æO ke akamai ia e mau ai ko käkou lähui kanaka i nä kau a kau, mai o kikilo mai a kau aku i nä mamo.

I loko nö o koæu küæëæë æana i ka noho hoæokolonaio æia mai e æAmelika, æaæole nö e pau kona mau æano hewa i ka loli. A no laila, æaæohe wahi akamai o ka hoæohalahala aku iä waho e hoæohalahala wale ai nö. No laila, eia au ke mahalo aku nei i këlä mau manaæo a Mitt Romney i käkau ai, a i loko nö hoæi o kona mau politika a me ko läkou küæëæë æana i koæu, æo ia hoæi, he æAmelika æo ia a he Lepupalika nö hoæi, he æoiaæiæo nö naæe kona küpaæa æana ma laila. Ma ka heluhelu æana i kä ia ala leka no ka hoæomaha æana, æike ihola au, æaæohe wahi hoæokamani ma laila. I haæawina maikaæi loa këia noæu e hoæomaopopo ai. Mea æole ka politika i mua o ka pono o ke kanaka.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.