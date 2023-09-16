comscore Column: Ho‘oili aku ‘o Mitt Romney i ke kuleana i nā ‘ōpio | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Ho‘oili aku ‘o Mitt Romney i ke kuleana i nā ‘ōpio

  • By na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vote before a national security briefing on Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, on March 16, 2022.

    Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vote before a national security briefing on Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, on March 16, 2022.

Synopsis: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has declared publicly, via an article in the Deseret News, that he will not be seeking reelection when his current term comes to an end after next year. Read more

