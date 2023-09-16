Letter: Let OHA run ferry across Ala Wai Canal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ala Wai pedestrian bridge? Forget about it ("Ala Wai pedestrian bridge proves unpopular at community meeting," Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10).

Ala Wai pedestrian bridge? Forget about it (“Ala Wai pedestrian bridge proves unpopular at community meeting,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Give the Office of Hawaiian Affairs $50 million with an exclusive license to run the Ala Wai ferry system. Here are the rules: None.

Geoffrey Goeggel

Aiea

