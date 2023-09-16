Letter: Money spent should go to Lahaina, not lawyers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wouldn’t it be nice if all the money that will go into lawyers’ pockets as a result of the lawsuits they’ve initiated would go to helping Lahaina recover? Read more

Most of those lawyers don’t need the money. Greed is the only winner.

John Henry

Kaneohe

