Letter: Money spent should go to Lahaina, not lawyers

Wouldn't it be nice if all the money that will go into lawyers' pockets as a result of the lawsuits they've initiated would go to helping Lahaina recover?

Most of those lawyers don't need the money. Greed is the only winner.

John Henry
Kaneohe