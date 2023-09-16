comscore Letter: Money spent should go to Lahaina, not lawyers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Money spent should go to Lahaina, not lawyers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Wouldn’t it be nice if all the money that will go into lawyers’ pockets as a result of the lawsuits they’ve initiated would go to helping Lahaina recover? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Statement on Red Hill shows Navy’s deception

Scroll Up