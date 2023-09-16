Editorial | Letters Letter: Shopping cart bill just criminalizes homeless Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Bill 49 doesn’t address our homeless situation; it criminalizes it and creates more problems and possible lawsuits (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Bill 49 doesn’t address our homeless situation; it criminalizes it and creates more problems and possible lawsuits (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). City Council member Calvin Say justified the bill as not discriminating but just cracking down on crime. Instead, do what other cities are doing: Give homeless people bins to store their belongings in a safe place and fund more outreach. Our City Council is highly paid. I expect much better legislation out of it. Louann Asam Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Statement on Red Hill shows Navy’s deception