Letter: Shopping cart bill just criminalizes homeless

Bill 49 doesn’t address our homeless situation; it criminalizes it and creates more problems and possible lawsuits (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more

