Letter: Shopping cart bill just criminalizes homeless

Bill 49 doesn’t address our homeless situation; it criminalizes it and creates more problems and possible lawsuits (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). City Council member Calvin Say justified the bill as not discriminating but just cracking down on crime.

Instead, do what other cities are doing: Give homeless people bins to store their belongings in a safe place and fund more outreach.

Our City Council is highly paid. I expect much better legislation out of it.

Louann Asam

Aiea

