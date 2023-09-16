Letter: Stop dumping trash into Aina Haina canal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I live along the Aina Haina canal. Every day I look at the canal and see trash everywhere. Read more

I live along the Aina Haina canal. Every day I look at the canal and see trash everywhere. This is very problematic because the canal leads straight to the ocean. This means all of this trash that is in the canal gets pushed straight to the ocean.

It shows because the place where the ocean and canal meet is very disgusting. The Aina Haina canal is not a trash can; if you are currently dumping trash into the Aina Haina canal, please stop. We only have one Earth; let’s not pollute it.

Georgia St. Germain

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter