Letter: What will future hold for population of Oahu?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What is in store for Oahu drivers in the year 2100? What will be the population increase? Read more

What is in store for Oahu drivers in the year 2100? What will be the population increase?

Will we see a double-decking of H-1? No on-street parking? A limit to the number of cars per family? An ocean highway off our southern coast with space for restaurants and fishing? Multiple lanes for all our “country” roads? Only clustered high-rise structures for land developments? No additional single-family housing projects?

Any baby born today will be 77 years old in 2100. Will life expectancy increase to 87 years?

Aloha nou, y’all!

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter