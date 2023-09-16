comscore Council stalls on Kalihi parking limits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Council stalls on Kalihi parking limits

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

A measure to make permanent a years-long program to restrict parking on Kalihi Valley streets has stalled. Read more

Previous Story
‘First day’ for Maui public school students displaced by wildfire

Scroll Up