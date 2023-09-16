comscore Former employee alleges discrimination by ACLU Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Former employee alleges discrimination by ACLU Hawaii

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An employee of the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii has sued the nonprofit and four of its top officials for allegedly violating the very principles, practices and values the ACLU publicly espouses. Read more

Previous Story
‘First day’ for Maui public school students displaced by wildfire

Scroll Up