Gov. Green to address U.N. sustainability summit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green plans to travel to New York today to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit on Sunday about the importance of local leadership to achieve the summit’s goals by 2030. Read more

Gov. Josh Green plans to travel to New York today to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit on Sunday about the importance of local leadership to achieve the summit’s goals by 2030.

A livestream will be available on UN Web TV.

Green plans to be joined by Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and youth from Kamehameha School’s Ka‘amauloa Pathways pilot program, which focuses on using Hawaiian indigenous wisdom and sustainability to find local solutions to global problems, according to Green’s office.

Green plans to return to Honolulu on Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor in Green’s absence.