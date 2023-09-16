comscore Gov. Green to address U.N. sustainability summit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Green to address U.N. sustainability summit

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green plans to travel to New York today to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit on Sunday about the importance of local leadership to achieve the summit’s goals by 2030. Read more

