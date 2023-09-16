comscore New Hawaii housing proclamation receives mixed reviews | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

New Hawaii housing proclamation receives mixed reviews

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green’s second, modified emergency proclamation on housing continued to draw scrutiny Friday as critics reviewed the revisions made to satisfy their concerns. Read more

Previous Story
‘First day’ for Maui public school students displaced by wildfire

Scroll Up