Oregon Ducks fly by Knight

EUGENE, ORE. >> The University of Oregon’s Moshofsky Center is a majestic indoor training facility.

In a few years, Moshofsky becomes a backup to a privately funded, state-of-the-art indoor facility that will be primarily for the football program.

When not practicing indoors, the nationally ranked Ducks work out on a field neighboring Autzen Stadium, which neighbors the baseball stadium, which neighbors a soccer complex. The outdoor field for football soon will be replaced by … two practice fields.

And that is life for the Other Half, where the artificial surface is greener; where Nike founder Phil Knight has donated nearly a billion dollars to his alma mater; where Oregon is trading up from a Power Five conference to a more powerful conference next year.

It also sets up today’s inter-conference game between two polar opposite football programs at Autzen Stadium. While Oregon is enjoying lucrative success, sporting different uniform combinations each week, Hawaii is playing home games in a temporary facility while awaiting the promised construction of a replacement for Aloha Stadium.

“As a kid, you watch Oregon, and you see the uniforms,” UH freshman defensive back Elijah Palmer said, noting the contrast of “being in that environment on the opposite side.”

But the Rainbow Warriors are embracing the challenge of playing on the road against one of college football’s elite teams.

“It should be an awesome environment,” UH quarterback Brayden Schager said. “I know they’ll pack it. It’ll be pretty cool. It’s fun to play in those big games in front of a lot of people. That’s what you want to do.”

The Ducks lead the NCAA in scoring (59.5 points per game). In the Sept. 2 opener against Portland State, the Ducks scored on 12 of 13 possessions, including touchdowns on the first nine drives. They have not turned the ball over in 147 plays this season. Last week, inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown capped an Oregon comeback against Texas Tech.

Oddsmakers installed the Ducks as 38.5-point favorites.

“We’ve got nothing to lose,” Schager said. “We’re going to go out there and have fun and see where the chips fall and just go from there. I’m going to throw the ball around and try to put it in tight windows and try to make all the throws and throw the ball deep.”

Schager also endorsed his receivers. “We’ve got some great weapons. The receivers have really come along. And they’re doing a good job getting better every day. We’ve got a lot of speed. … We’ve got a lot of talent in that room. We’re going to keep working to get better.”

This week, the Warriors have practiced to a playlist of loud music and “stadium” noise. “Any type of noise where you can’t hear but still have to communicate we have to be able to function,” coach Timmy Chang said. “There was a lot of noise (at practices). We simulated it all week. We should be fine.”

Chang said Oregon is a good team with experienced coaches. “We’ll get challenged,” Chang said, “but I like the challenge for our guys. … These guys are developing and understanding what it takes. We haven’t won consistently yet, but there’s a process to it, and these guys are going through it now. They’re constantly getting better, and that’s what I like to see.”