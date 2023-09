Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Closing out sets was not a problem for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team on Friday. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine earned their second sweep of the season in a 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 win over Western Carolina to even their record at 1-1 in the Fight in the Fort Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

Amber Igiede put down a season-high 21 kills and hit .625 and Caylen Alexander posted her fourth straight double-double with a career-high 16 digs and 11 kills in one of the Rainbow Wahine’s best performances of the season.

Senior Kendra Ham added a career-high 12 kills and 11 digs in her second straight start for Hawaii (6-4), which hit a season-high .345.

Even more impressive about the victory was the way Hawaii closed out sets. UH ended the first set on a 10-2 run and scored nine of the final 13 points in the second. The third set was tied 17-all before UH closed with eight of the final 10 points.

“We’ve been talking about closing (sets) out, especially when we have a lead,” said Igiede, who also had a team-high seven blocks. “We really want to focus on closing out sets, and that begins with everyone doing each of their assignments. I think we did that (today) for sure.”

Setter Kate Lang had a match-high 40 assists, seven digs and four blocks as Hawaii outblocked the Catamounts 10-7.

UH scored the final seven points of the opening set as Lang and Kennedi Evans each had solo blocks as part of the run.

Ham, who started in place of freshman Tali Hakas for the second straight match, played a big part in Hawaii closing out the second set, with five kills during an 11-5 run to take a 2-0 lead.

The double-double was Ham’s first of her career.

“Just fearless is how I would describe her,” Igiede said of Ham. “She did exactly what we needed her to do, and she probably did even more than we could have asked for. She hit .600 today. That was amazing.”

Igiede made it a quick afternoon with 10 of her kills in the third set. She finished with eight fewer kills than the entire Western Carolina team in the match.

Jacyn Bamis, a sophomore middle blocker transfer from Clemson, made her UH debut in the third set and put down her first swing as a Rainbow Wahine for a kill.

Bailey Hartsough had seven kills to lead Western Carolina (3-7).

The early start gave Hawaii plenty of time to celebrate Ah Mow’s birthday.

“We got her flowers, but we worked really hard and won and that’s what she wanted the most,” Igiede said.

UH closes the tournament at 7 a.m. today against Florida State, which is 5-5 after losing 3-1 to host TCU on Friday.