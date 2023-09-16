Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 16, 2023 Today Updated 11:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Moanalua at Castle; Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kailua at Kalaheo. Matches start at 9 a.m. OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Pearl City; Radford at Leilehua. Matches start at 9 a.m. CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 8 a.m. at Kapiolani Park. OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. Kailua. FOOTBALL High school: Non-League, St. John Bosco (Calif.) at Kahuku, 6 p.m. High school: ILH, Damien at Punahou I-AA, 3:15 p.m.; Saint Louis I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m. SOFT TENNIS OIA East: Kalaheo, Castle at Roosevelt; Kalani, McKinley at Kailua; Kaiser, Kaimuki at Moanalua. Matches start at 9 a.m. OIA West: Aiea, Mililani at Waipahu; Campbell, Waialua at Pearl City; Leilehua, Waianae at Kapolei. Matches start at 9 a.m. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. ILH, Varsity I/II girls: ‘Iolani II at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.; Punahou II at Maryknoll, 10:15 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Le Jardin, 1:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 1:30 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 3 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. at Punahou. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m. SUNDAY SOCCER College women: Stanislaus State vs. Chaminade, TIME TBD at Vulcan Soccer Field. WATER POLO ILH BOYS Varsity I Punahou 11, Kamehameha 7 Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Nicholas Davidson 5, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Dylan McManus 2, Hayden Dikeman, Aka Pietsch. Kamehameha: Caleb Wright 4, Akahai Hudgens, Kaej Kahana, Konnor Chang. Varsity II Kamehameha 11, Punahou 10 Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Keenan Lochlain 5, Jeffery Ferrer 4, Tyler Lau. Kamehameha: Oliko Hudgens 3, Camden Fong 2, Kamakoa Kaluhiwa, Hako Hudgens, Koalii Kamai-Hudson, Kyan Shigekane, Drew Apuna, Trevyn Nishimura. VOLLEYBALL ILH GIRLS Punahou def. University 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 Previous Story Rainbow Wahine close door on Western Carolina