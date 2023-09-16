Scoreboard – Sept. 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle; Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kailua at Kalaheo. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Pearl City; Radford at Leilehua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 8 a.m. at Kapiolani Park.

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. Kailua.

FOOTBALL

High school: Non-League, St. John Bosco (Calif.) at Kahuku, 6 p.m.

High school: ILH, Damien at Punahou I-AA, 3:15 p.m.; Saint Louis I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA East: Kalaheo, Castle at Roosevelt; Kalani, McKinley at Kailua; Kaiser, Kaimuki at Moanalua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Aiea, Mililani at Waipahu; Campbell, Waialua at Pearl City; Leilehua, Waianae at Kapolei. Matches start at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: ‘Iolani II at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.; Punahou II at Maryknoll, 10:15 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Le Jardin, 1:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 1:30 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 3 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. at Punahou. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Stanislaus State vs. Chaminade, TIME TBD at Vulcan Soccer Field.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Varsity I

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 7

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Nicholas Davidson 5, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Dylan McManus 2, Hayden Dikeman, Aka Pietsch. Kamehameha: Caleb Wright 4, Akahai Hudgens, Kaej Kahana, Konnor Chang.

Varsity II

Kamehameha 11, Punahou 10

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Keenan Lochlain 5, Jeffery Ferrer 4, Tyler Lau. Kamehameha: Oliko Hudgens 3, Camden Fong 2, Kamakoa Kaluhiwa, Hako Hudgens, Koalii Kamai-Hudson, Kyan Shigekane, Drew Apuna, Trevyn Nishimura.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Punahou def. University 25-20, 25-12, 25-18